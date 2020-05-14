Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
MDC youth leader Obey Sithole has sensesionally claimed that he is next to be abducted after the alleged abduction of their three youth leaders recently.

Sithole said he was pained to see Cecilia Chimbiri,Joahana Mamombe and Netsai Marowa crying in pain on their hospital beds after being reportedly abducted.

"It breaks my heart to see my dear Comrades in tears like this, it even pains me more to know that my head is the next target for the abductors. In all this all we can do is to remain resolute and fight for a better and brighter #Zimbabwe," Sithole said via Twitter.


The alleged abduction of the trio MDC Alliance  has forced the minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe to issue a statement assuring the nation on the investigations to be carried out by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days