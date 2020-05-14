Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

News / National

by newzimbabwe

UNITED KINGDOM based Zimbabwe national soccer team and Dynamos legend, Memory Mucherahowa has revealed his support for MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa adding he has abandoned Zanu PF.For years, the former Dynamos captain was a member of the ruling Zanu PF's United Kingdom (UK) branch.However, on Monday he shocked many when he announced on Twitter that he was now switching allegiance to Chamisa."Memory Mucherahowa supports MDCA and with Advocate Nelson Chamisa as our President, Thank you," tweeted Mucherahowa.He did not explain his decision to jump ship.The tweet was tagged to several political individuals who included Nick Mangwana who once served as the chairperson of the Zanu PF UK branch before his appointment in 2018 as the Information Ministry secretary."Zvakanaka Cde. I am wondering why I am tagged. Is that your way of telling your former chairman of your new preference?" Mangwana said in response to the tweet.However, Chamisa could not hide his joy before telling Mucherahowa that he was humbled and had great respect for the soccer legend."I'm humbled…I respect this legend, one of our greatest in soccer!"Mucherahowa led Dynamos to the CAF Champions League final in 1998 against Asec Mimosas and also represented the national team during his glamorous football career, which ended in 2001 before he settled in the UK.His endorsement of Chamisa is great news for the embattled politician after the Supreme Court last month ruled he was not the legitimate leader of the MDC-T before the judges appointed his rival, Thokozani Khupe as the acting president.Since the Supreme Court judgment, spirited attempts have been made to recall MPs loyal to Chamisa from Parliament and four of them, Charlton Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami, and Lilian Timveous have since been expelled from the august House.