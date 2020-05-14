Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
As part of planning for the imminent return of exam classes in schools, stakeholders are now working out the practical logistics for the needed safe and secure conditions for children to return, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

In her briefing after a meeting of the ad hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, she said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education had come on board in the production of personal protective equipment, another testament of the competency-based curriculum.

"The education system has been disrupted and now we have to think and work outside the box to ensure that it does not suffer irreparably and our learners are not disadvantaged," she said.

President Mnangagwa had already directed that "public exam classes within schools and final year students at colleges and universities must be allowed to continue recognising however, the stipulated Covid-19 prevention measures".

Minister Mutsvangwa said consultations were being conducted at provincial, district and cluster level with stakeholders on the practical logistics for safe and secure conditions for all examination classes to begin in the shortest possible time.

Last week, Cabinet expressed concern over the mushrooming of briefcase companies involved in the tendering processes for Covid-19 supplies but the materials production subcommittee reported that the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) Act already gave a framework on how to legally exclude briefcase companies in the tendering process.  So the Ministry of Health and Child Care, and NatPham will be coming up with a tender framework, which ensures that only reputable and established companies participate.

Minister Mutsvangwa stressed that the pandemic should not be an avenue for anyone to enrich themselves at the expense of the nation. Hand sanitisers are now readily available and all suppliers are local.

"This is a testimony to the effort being put in by our tertiary institutions and industry in meeting local demand."

As announced by President Mnangagwa, low-risk sport is now allowed to take place. These sports include archery, swimming, athletics, rowing, cycling, equestrian events, fencing, golf, gymnastics, motor sports and BMX, shooting, tennis, chess, darts, draughts or pool. Venues at which low risk sports take place must open between 8am and 4.30pm.

Spectators must not exceed 50 people at these venues. Persons competing and spectating are to submit themselves for screening and testing for Covid-19. Returnees still had to be quarantined for 21 days, but if the second test on the eighth day was negative, a returnee could complete quarantine in self-isolation at home. With a policy now in place to allow returnees with funds to pay for quarantine accommodation, medical, social welfare and law enforcement officials had inspected lodges, hotels and boarding houses and set up a system for private centres.

These would have to be licenced by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

Applications were to be made to Ministry of Health and Child Care by the owners, and the premises then inspected by that ministry and the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality plus the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the security services. Zimbabwe continued to welcome its citizens and legal residents home, but the police are profiling returnees to identify those who may have pending cases.

"So far 116 ex-convicts have been profiled," said the minister. Some of the returnees are engaging in acts of violence against each other and on members of staff at quarantine centres and others had absconded from the mandatory quarantine, exposing those they made contact with to risk. Measures are being put in place to enforce the law to prevent transmission of Covid-19 from imported cases.

Government continued to get appeals from citizens in Dubai, Maputo, Kuwait, South Africa, and Namibia and the logistics subcommittee was assessing how many would be coming home and their transport requirements. On local transport, the same logistics sub-committee was working with Zupco to increase its fleet to cope with the increasing number of workers now needing transport following the easing of lockdown regulations to Level 2.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

1 min ago | 0 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

8 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

10 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

10 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

11 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 4543 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

11 hrs ago | 2513 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

12 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

12 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

12 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

12 hrs ago | 575 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

12 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

12 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

13 hrs ago | 1963 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

13 hrs ago | 2215 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 3527 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

15 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

15 hrs ago | 820 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

16 hrs ago | 791 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

21 hrs ago | 3037 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

21 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

21 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

23 hrs ago | 5748 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

23 hrs ago | 7221 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

23 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

23 hrs ago | 7589 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

23 hrs ago | 6942 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

23 hrs ago | 914 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

23 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

23 hrs ago | 2870 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

23 hrs ago | 693 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

23 hrs ago | 919 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

23 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

23 hrs ago | 1483 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

23 hrs ago | 1660 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

24 hrs ago | 5559 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

24 hrs ago | 684 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

24 hrs ago | 508 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 450 Views

Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

24 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Sikhosana death 'shakes Zanu-PF'

24 hrs ago | 2482 Views

'Zimbabwe can outpace South Africa'

24 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zanu-PF distributes food hampers in Manicaland

24 hrs ago | 223 Views

There is a method to the MDC's antics

24 hrs ago | 688 Views

Zapu scorns 'useless' ex-secretary general Absolom Sikhosana

24 hrs ago | 1174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days