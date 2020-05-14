Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
THE MINISTRY of Health and Child Care has lifted the ban on jogging and other outdoor exercises during Covid-19 imposed lockdown.

Outdoor exercises and public gatherings were banned following the national lockdown order which was implemented to contain the spread of the disease. The new statutory instrument gazetted on Sunday, provides for a limited relaxation of the lockdown conditions specified in Statutory Instrument 94 of 2020.

This follows an announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who extended the lockdown indefinitely promising to review its conditions fortnightly. The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far in Zimbabwe has risen to 46 with four deaths.

According to the new Statutory Instrument 110 of 2020, any person who fails to comply with the orders shall be guilty of an offence and liable to fine not exceeding level 12 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

"The new order has a provision for outdoor exercise which means walking or jogging along a public thoroughfare, in public parks or other open public spaces where persons may walk or jog for exercise, or at a sporting or recreational establishment. This does not include gymnastic clubs," read the document.

"Cycling, or walking or jogging along a public thoroughfare accompanied by one's dog or dogs, in public parks or other open public spaces where persons may cycle, or walk or jog for exercise accompanied by one's dog or dogs will also be allowed."

The Ministry also said with effect from the yesterday, athletes competing in low-risk sports, together with their associated sport staff, shall be regarded as belonging to the class of Part IIIB. The part applies to businesses in the formal commercial and industrial sector that are not essential services or are not businesses.

"Except for good cause shown in advance to an enforcement officer; venues at which low-risk sports take place must not be open earlier than 8AM or later than 4.30PM. There shall be no gathering of spectators in excess of fifty persons permitted at any venues at which low-risk sports events take place," read the document.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

1 min ago | 1 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

3 mins ago | 1 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

5 mins ago | 4 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

9 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

10 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

10 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

11 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 4587 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

11 hrs ago | 2537 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

12 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

12 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

12 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

12 hrs ago | 580 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

12 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

12 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

13 hrs ago | 1979 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

13 hrs ago | 2222 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

15 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

15 hrs ago | 821 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

16 hrs ago | 794 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

21 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

21 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

21 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

23 hrs ago | 5752 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

23 hrs ago | 7226 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

23 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

23 hrs ago | 7596 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

23 hrs ago | 6950 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

23 hrs ago | 914 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

23 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

23 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

23 hrs ago | 693 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

23 hrs ago | 919 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

23 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

23 hrs ago | 1483 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

24 hrs ago | 5563 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

24 hrs ago | 685 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

24 hrs ago | 509 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 450 Views

Bulawayo records Covid-19 recoveries

24 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Sikhosana death 'shakes Zanu-PF'

24 hrs ago | 2484 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days