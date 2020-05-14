Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Five hundred and thirty more Zimbabweans wanting to return home from South Africa arrived at Beitbridge on Saturday afternoon including the first 204 having their transport costs covered by Government while the remainder paid their own fares to get home.

The returnees were taken to quarantine centres across the country, including the NSSA Hotel in Beitbridge.

The Zimbabwe Embassy has been arranging for bus companies to bring Zimbabweans home and helping get the required movement permits from the South African authorities. But besides those who can afford their own fares, and just needed help to get a company to lay on the service, about 400 citizens living in South Africa needed free transport to the border.

Once in Zimbabwe all returnees are screened and then moved at Government expense to an appropriate quarantine centre near their homes.

The first group 204 needing free transport across South Africa arrived in a convoy of five buses and were taken to quarantine centres in Bulawayo, Masvingo and Harare. Logistics are being worked out to bring the other 196 citizens on sponsored repatriation. The 326 returning citizens and legal residents who paid for their transport arrived on seven buses and were dropped off at the National Social Security Authority Hotel in Beitbridge, which is being used as quarantine centre for returnees.

Under the self-repatriation model, Zimbabweans pay for their bus fares, with the embassy arranging transport and logistics, while on the assisted-repatriation model, the Government covers transportation costs.

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi, said on Wednesday last week that they had entered into a partnership with businessman, Mr Justice Maphosa, to transport the 400 citizens. Mr Maphosa is the CEO and founder of Bigtime Strategic Group.

The package includes transportation of 400 Zimbabweans and the provision of food on the journey. The International Organisation for Migration provides technical support to the embassy and is working on another humanitarian support package. Upon arrival in Beitbridge, the returnees are screened at the NSSA Hotel and then taken to other provincial quarantine centres nearer to their homes, where they are monitored for 14 days pending further management.

Director for Social Welfare in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mr Totamirepi Tirivavi, on Saturday said they profile all the returnees and dispatch them to agreed provincial destinations.

"We received five buses with 204 on sponsored transport and 326 others on self-sponsored transport," said Mr Tirivavi.

Government has mobilised enough resources to feed, accommodate and transport the returnees coming in through all ports of entry. Zimbabwe has over 18 ports of entry, with most of them closed to non-essential human traffic. Only commercial cargo is allowed passage through the borders, while those being repatriated need movement permits from neighbouring Governments under the ongoing lockdown protocols across the region, permits which the embassies negotiate.

Nearly 2 000 Zimbabweans, among them 527 deportees, have been repatriated from South Africa by road in the last two weeks. In addition, 2 680 have registered with the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria, seeking repatriation while 6 000 have registered for food assistance.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

16 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

4 mins ago | 2 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

6 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

9 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

10 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

11 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 4603 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

11 hrs ago | 2551 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

12 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

12 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

12 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

12 hrs ago | 582 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

12 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

12 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

13 hrs ago | 1983 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

13 hrs ago | 2227 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

15 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

16 hrs ago | 794 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

21 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

21 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

21 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

23 hrs ago | 5755 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

23 hrs ago | 7228 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

23 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

23 hrs ago | 7596 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

23 hrs ago | 6950 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

23 hrs ago | 914 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

23 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

23 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

23 hrs ago | 693 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

23 hrs ago | 919 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

23 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

23 hrs ago | 1483 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

24 hrs ago | 5564 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

24 hrs ago | 685 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

24 hrs ago | 509 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 450 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days