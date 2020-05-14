Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has sent his condolences to the Sikhosana family following the death of Zanu-PF Politburo member Absolom Sikhosana on Saturday from a heart ailment he had battled for some time.Sikhosana (70) died at United Bulawayo Hospitals and has since been declared a national hero. President Mnangagwa said the late hero was a nationalist and trained veteran of the liberation struggle who began his struggle against colonialism as a youth activist in the 1970s.A radical trade unionist he later joined the liberation war at Camp of General Training in Zambia in 1977, said President Mnangagwa."Always dedicated to the freedom and service of his people, Sikhosana distinguished himself as a long-time leader of our Youth League, in the process moulding several youths many of whom matured politically, becoming dependable leaders in different echelons of our party Zanu-PF and in different sectors of our society."Genial but firm, respectful and soft spoken but unwavering, the late Sikhosana was always faithful to the party line and would be relied upon to undertake onerous chores for the party in different provinces of our country. In all this throughout his political career, the late hero exemplified unity and cohesion in the party, a demeanour which made him approachable and acceptable across all organs of our party. We will miss him sorely," President Mnangagwa said."On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, the Politburo, my family and my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Sikhosana family especially to Mrs Sikhosana and the children. As they grieve over this saddest loss may they find comfort and be consoled by Sikhosana's outstanding role in the struggle for our independence and in his distinguished leadership both in the Youth League and lately of the whole Bulawayo province of which he was its interim chairman."Our party's decision to confer national hero status on Sikhosana is the least we could do by way of honouring this stalwart of the struggle and the ever hardworking cadre of our party."He is survived by wife, Mrs Jelina Dube-Sikhosana, five children and six grandchildren.