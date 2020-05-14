Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
ANOTHER Bulawayo woman who allegedly peddled fake news on WhatsApp and shared with her daughter a false Press statement bearing President Mnangagwa's fake signature announcing the extension of the lockdown period has been arrested.

The statement she purported to have been issued by President Mnangagwa was headlined: "Extension of lockdown period by 13 days only."

Abishel Matika (39) of Cowdray Park appeared in court yesterday facing charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State as defined in section 31 (a) (I) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. She was remanded out of custody to June 8 on $500 bail by Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure.

Matika was ordered to report once every fortnight at Luveve Police Station as part of the bail conditions. She was also ordered to surrender her passport and to continue residing at her given address until the matter is finalised. The State, which was represented by Mr Terrence Chakanyuka did not oppose the bail application. Mr Chakanyuka said on April 10, Matika allegedly published a false Press statement purporting to have been issued and signed by the President.

The false statement with the President's fake signature, was extending the lockdown period by 13 days from April 20 to May 3 2020.

"Accused person then circulated the fake document on different WhatsApp platforms using her cellphone, Huawei with Econet line and also forwarded the fake message to her daughter Renah Muhambi," said Mr Chakanyuka.

According to the State, President Mnangagwa did not originate or sign the said fake statement. Matika's daughter and their accomplice Prisca Gumbo (44) of Mpopoma suburb have since appeared in court. They were both released on bail. Spreading fake news on social media and mainstream media about Covid-19 has been categorised as a Level 14 offence, the highest in the country and people convicted of the crime face up to 20 years in jail.

Recently, President Mnangagwa warned peddlers of falsehoods regarding Covid-19 issues saying they face a 20-year jail term if convicted.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

45 secs ago | 0 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

1 min ago | 2 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

4 mins ago | 2 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

6 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

9 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

10 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

11 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 4603 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

11 hrs ago | 2551 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

12 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

12 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

12 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

12 hrs ago | 582 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

12 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

12 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

13 hrs ago | 1983 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

13 hrs ago | 2227 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

15 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

16 hrs ago | 794 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

21 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

21 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

21 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

23 hrs ago | 5756 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

23 hrs ago | 7228 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

23 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

23 hrs ago | 7596 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

23 hrs ago | 6950 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

23 hrs ago | 914 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

23 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

23 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

23 hrs ago | 693 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

23 hrs ago | 919 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

23 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

23 hrs ago | 1483 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

24 hrs ago | 5564 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

24 hrs ago | 685 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

24 hrs ago | 509 Views

Non-tourism businesses start to re-open in Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 450 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days