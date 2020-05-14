1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs Minister, Judith Ncube has reiterated Government's commitment to feed the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.Addressing about 1 000 people who received mealie meal and rice at the Johane Masowe weChishanu Selbourne Park shrine on Friday, Ncube expressed gratitude to the church's leader Madzibaba Mutumwa for providing food relief to disadvantaged communities."We thank President Mnangagwa for helping us so that no one dies of hunger. We also thank the pastor for this gesture and making sure that we share the little that is here. When we leave here let's strengthen our relationship with God. Let's pray for peace in our country. Let's also pray for love and peace in our houses," said Ncube.She emphasised the need to adhere to health guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the fight against Covid-19."Remember, everyone is at risk of contracting this invisible enemy called coronavirus. That's why President Mnangagwa has been emphasising social distancing," Ncube said.The recipients maintained social distancing and immediately left after receiving a pack of 10kg mealie meal and 5kg rice each. The church gave out face masks, while police maintained order.Madzibaba Mutumwa, who donated 1 000kg of mealie meal and 300kg rice to city's Premier Soccer League Clubs Highlanders and Bulawayo City last week said his church will continue helping the needy in the post-Covid-19 era."We've always been making donations to the needy but now the situation is different in the sense that everyone has been affected by Covid-19 lockdown. Government alone can't be left to deal with the effects of coronavirus and that is why we are calling on others that have something to share to complement Government. As a church, we will continue helping the community," said Madzibaba Mutumwa.