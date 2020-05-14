Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs Minister, Judith Ncube has reiterated Government's commitment to feed the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing about 1 000 people who received mealie meal and rice at the Johane Masowe weChishanu Selbourne Park shrine on Friday, Ncube expressed gratitude to the church's leader Madzibaba Mutumwa for providing food relief to disadvantaged communities.

"We thank President Mnangagwa for helping us so that no one dies of hunger. We also thank the pastor for this gesture and making sure that we share the little that is here. When we leave here let's strengthen our relationship with God. Let's pray for peace in our country. Let's also pray for love and peace in our houses," said Ncube.

She emphasised the need to adhere to health guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the fight against Covid-19.

"Remember, everyone is at risk of contracting this invisible enemy called coronavirus. That's why President Mnangagwa has been emphasising social distancing," Ncube said.

The recipients maintained social distancing and immediately left after receiving a pack of 10kg mealie meal and 5kg rice each. The church gave out face masks, while police maintained order.

Madzibaba Mutumwa, who donated 1 000kg of mealie meal and 300kg rice to city's Premier Soccer League Clubs Highlanders and Bulawayo City last week said his church will continue helping the needy in the post-Covid-19 era.

"We've always been making donations to the needy but now the situation is different in the sense that everyone has been affected by Covid-19 lockdown. Government alone can't be left to deal with the effects of coronavirus and that is why we are calling on others that have something to share to complement Government. As a church, we will continue helping the community," said Madzibaba Mutumwa.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

1 min ago | 2 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

5 mins ago | 2 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

7 mins ago | 7 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

9 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

10 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

11 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

11 hrs ago | 4611 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

11 hrs ago | 2554 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

12 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

12 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

12 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

12 hrs ago | 583 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

12 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

12 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

13 hrs ago | 1986 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

13 hrs ago | 2231 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 3549 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

15 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

16 hrs ago | 794 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

21 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

21 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

21 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Chamisa's party goes back to the 'captured' court

23 hrs ago | 5756 Views

Mnangagwa's indefinite lockdown dumbfounds doctors

23 hrs ago | 7228 Views

Showdown over fuel import licences

23 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Chamisa ropes in UN envoy

23 hrs ago | 7597 Views

'MPs frustrating development partners'

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF neglected Sikhosana'

23 hrs ago | 6952 Views

Zapu, MLF clash over Joshua Nkomo legacy

23 hrs ago | 914 Views

No water crisis in Bulawayo, says Engineers

23 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Komichi, a ruling party project

23 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Purported installation of Mambo king inimical to unity

23 hrs ago | 693 Views

Ex-West Ham coach eyes Bosso

23 hrs ago | 919 Views

When political dust blurs the truth

23 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zimsec faces Parly grilling

23 hrs ago | 1483 Views

'Zimbabwe harbouring Rwandese fugitive'

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Abducted' MDC MP Joanna Mamombe, activists in trouble as police press charges

24 hrs ago | 5564 Views

National dam levels at 51,2%

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mine worker dies in blast

24 hrs ago | 685 Views

6-day water shedding in Bulawayo starts

24 hrs ago | 509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days