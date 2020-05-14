News / National
Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Zapu host virtual Dabengwa anniversary
THE Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation in conjunction with Zapu will next week hold a week-long virtual first-anniversary celebration for the late Zapu leader and national hero, who passed on in May last year.
The foundation's director Mthulisi Hanana yesterday said in line with the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, they cannot host a public celebration but will remember the Zipra intelligence supremo from May 23 to June 1.
"Due to COVID-19, we will not be able to come together to commemorate the first anniversary of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa's passing. We, however, could still remember him from different places, virtually," Hanana said.
"We have dedicated the period from May 23, his date of demise, to June 1, his date of burial, to remembering him by sharing our fond memories of him. We have called that period the Dabengwa Week of Memory.
"People can share fond memories or how they remember the Black Russian on social media and tag the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation @Dabengwafdn. Use the following hashtags: #DDWeek, #RememberingDabengwa."
Hanana said the foundation would give food to the elderly during the week.
"Dabengwa was not a selfish man, he would not want to be celebrated alone, but would always want to be celebrated with other cadres who worked with him for the liberation of this country," he said.
"So in that regard, we will be recognising the elderly who worked with him, who, because of the current COVID-19 situation, are not able to go out to look for food. We will be giving just a minimal number of them food due to limited resources. Twenty or so will get something from us."
Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said they would dedicate the week to Dabengwa's memory.
"We have the week dedicated to his memory by having different people from different walks of life sharing their experiences with the man. It started yesterday (Sunday) with a Zipra ex-cadre from Tsholotsho giving an account on how DD inspired him into joining the struggle," Maphosa said.
