Mnangagwa hosts Sadc summit

HARARE will today hold a one-day extraordinary Sadc Troika Summit of Heads of State and government to deliberate on the security situation in Mozambique, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said yesterday.President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the chairperson of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, will also host the Republic of Mozambique.Jihadist terrorists and other armed groups are carrying out attacks in Cabo Delgado and parts of Manica and Sofala provinces."The summit will be attended by HE President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, outgoing chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, HE President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, incoming chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation and HE President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique," Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo said in a statement.