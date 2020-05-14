Latest News Editor's Choice


Kuwadzana residents challenge Mudenda

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
KUWADZANA East residents yesterday said they could not accept Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda's decision to allow the MDC-T to recall the MPs they voted for under MDC Alliance from Parliament.

In a petition, the residents said their legislators represented the MDC Alliance and not the MDC-T led by opposition leader Thokozani Khupe, whom they competed against.

Mudenda allowed Khupe to recall MDC Alliance MPs Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Tabitha Khumalo (leader of the opposition in the National Assembly), Prosper Mutseyami (MDC Alliance chief whip in the National Assembly) and Lillian Timveous (MDC chief whip in Senate).

They have since challenged their recall from Parliament through a court application.

"As Kuwadzana East residents, we note with utter dismay the recent announcements by Mudenda regarding the purpose of recall from Parliament of our esteemed MP Hwende. We voted for Hwende as our MP during the 2018 elections under the banner of MDC Alliance. Whatever the differences between MDC-T under Khupe and MDC Alliance under Nelson Chamisa should not undermine the vote of Kuwadzana residents. We humbly ask for your favoured consideration of exercised rights through 2018 elections in Zimbabwe," the residents said in their petition.

