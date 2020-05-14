Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC wants Mnangagwa to put in place a stimulus package

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean economy takes a knock
Zimbabwe's opposition party MDC wants that country's government to put in place a stimulus package to help struggling citizens and revive its battered economy.

The opposition says more than 8 million people are desperately crying out for help in the neighbouring state.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has decided to extend the lockdown on level 2.

Zimbabwe has less than 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and just four fatalities but testing remains limited.

The MDC says more people have been locked up for breaching lockdown rules than those who have been tested for COVID-19.

"There's a humanitarian of hunger with over 8 million people being vulnerable and exposed to shortages of food," Chamisa said.

"There are symptoms of economic meltdown and challenges are quite huge."

The opposition wants the state to reach out to other sectors in a bid to tackle COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the ZANU-PF is pretty satisfied with the direction government has taken.

While trying to curb Covid-19, there are calls for government to play a balancing act and prioritise an this struggling economy.


Source - eNCA

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe and politics of the VAGINA

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa using coronavirus as cover for arbitrary rule

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Sikhosana hero status divides Zanu-PF

22 mins ago | 52 Views

Khupe fights back

22 mins ago | 78 Views

Abducted MDC MP car at police, did the MP drive to the cop station to be arrested?

24 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's advisers condemn MDC leaders' abduction

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Kuwadzana residents challenge Mudenda

37 mins ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sadc summit

38 mins ago | 33 Views

Residents petition Mnangagwa over COVID-19 bailout

39 mins ago | 48 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Zapu host virtual Dabengwa anniversary

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Go well true blue Ndebele warrior

45 mins ago | 62 Views

Central Vehicle Registry a national embarrassment

52 mins ago | 96 Views

'No Zanu-PF card, no food donation'

55 mins ago | 79 Views

O and A Level June examinations ready

57 mins ago | 109 Views

Mudzuri calls Mwonzora to order

1 hr ago | 831 Views

1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

1 hr ago | 137 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

1 hr ago | 102 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 275 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

10 hrs ago | 3115 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

11 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

11 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

12 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

13 hrs ago | 5133 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

13 hrs ago | 2811 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

13 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

13 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

13 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

13 hrs ago | 667 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

13 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

13 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

14 hrs ago | 2190 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

15 hrs ago | 2387 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3774 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

17 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

17 hrs ago | 842 Views

Lockdown diminishes Remittances, Worsens Elderly People's Poverty

17 hrs ago | 812 Views

6 Surprising Herbal Painkillers for Natural Pain Relief

22 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Politicians hindering development says Tsitsi Gezi

23 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Dr Joshua Nkomo and the Calamity of Honesty

23 hrs ago | 2079 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days