MDC wants Mnangagwa to put in place a stimulus package

Zimbabwean economy takes a knockZimbabwe's opposition party MDC wants that country's government to put in place a stimulus package to help struggling citizens and revive its battered economy.The opposition says more than 8 million people are desperately crying out for help in the neighbouring state.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has decided to extend the lockdown on level 2.Zimbabwe has less than 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and just four fatalities but testing remains limited.The MDC says more people have been locked up for breaching lockdown rules than those who have been tested for COVID-19."There's a humanitarian of hunger with over 8 million people being vulnerable and exposed to shortages of food," Chamisa said."There are symptoms of economic meltdown and challenges are quite huge."The opposition wants the state to reach out to other sectors in a bid to tackle COVID-19.Meanwhile, the ZANU-PF is pretty satisfied with the direction government has taken.While trying to curb Covid-19, there are calls for government to play a balancing act and prioritise an this struggling economy.