Grain Millers Boss Musarara donates to Chiweshe community

by Mandla Ndlovu

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe National Chairman Tafadzwa Musasa has made a donation to the community of Chiweshe to enable them to fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.Musarara, Who was born at Howard Mission hospital, was guest of honour during the donation ceremony which was attended by the Member of Parliament for the area.His donation included 15 tonnes of maize meal, 9 000 face masks, and two months supply of bread.Muasarara said the virus has taught all citizens of the world that health institutions must be adequately capacitated."It is my singular and rare privilege to preside over this momentous occasion. Firstly, I would like to commend the authorities of this highly esteemed hospital, for their continued excellent stake-holder relations with the Chiweshe community and the country at large.: he said. "I wish to state that, I was delivered at this hospital many years ago. At that particular time, it was a privilege, rather than a necessity, for mothers to deliver in hospitals. Howard Hospital, to date, has ensured that no mother must lose her life in the process of giving one The Covid Pandemic has become the worst disaster since the end of the World War II."I wish to thank the entire political leadership of Mazowe District in particular, Deputy Speaker, our mother, Hon. T. Gezi for her wise counsel and guidance. This pandemic has taught us that at all times our health institutions must be adequately resourced. Special mention goes to all from Chiweshe who have contributed towards these donations today. Hon MP, may I humbly propose that resource mobilisation for our hospital and clinics in Chiweshe must be an annual occurrence."