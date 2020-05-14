Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Absalom Sikhosana died a bitter man'

by Mandla Ndlovu
47 secs ago | Views
The late ZANU PF Politiburo member Absalom Sikhosana died a disappointment man due to the developments that took place in the ruling ZANU PF party since the bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe's iron rule.

The revelations were made by veteran human rights activist Rodrick Fayayo in his eulogy to the late ZANU PF former Youth Boss.

Said Fayayo, "After the coup I was coming from Harare. In the bus I sat with Absolom Sikhosana. He was coming from a Zanu Pf Congress. He was unhappy and confused. I asked him about the congress and he told me it was the worst congress he had ever attended because his region had been left out. He argued that with Mugabe, if there were problems you knew were to go. You would send a team and Mugabe would make things right. But with the new dispensation no one knew where to go."

Fayayo further revealed that Sikhosana suffered humiliation inflicted upon him by the soldiers during the November 2017 bloody coup that claimed the life of top Harare CIO Boss Peter Munetsi while Bietbridge former  top spy Albert Ngulube was bashed by soldiers to a pulp.

"For him the biggest challenge was how he was going to relay the congress resolutions and leadership to his colleagues in Bulawayo. As we passed the last tollgate to Bulawayo he told me that when the coup happened he was on his way to Harare. The soldiers made him sit by the tollgate, as they waited for instructions on what to do with him. He was indeed just a harmless and helpless fellow who will suffer more for his association than his actual deeds." Fayayo wrote.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grain Millers Boss Musarara donates to Chiweshe community

43 mins ago | 58 Views

Exposing Frank Buyanga Sadiqi

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Abductions and torture: the fiery monster of fear in our midst!

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

ZANU PF-SA branch provides support for Zimbabweans … As Covid19 disrupts sources of income

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Opening of schools premature, Period!

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

VISET says there are no clear interventions on the extended Lockdown

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

MDC wants Mnangagwa to put in place a stimulus package

5 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Zimbabwe and politics of the VAGINA

5 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Mnangagwa using coronavirus as cover for arbitrary rule

5 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Sikhosana hero status divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Khupe fights back

5 hrs ago | 4097 Views

Abducted MDC MP car at police, did the MP drive to the cop station to be arrested?

5 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Mnangagwa's advisers condemn MDC leaders' abduction

5 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Kuwadzana residents challenge Mudenda

5 hrs ago | 980 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sadc summit

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Residents petition Mnangagwa over COVID-19 bailout

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Zapu host virtual Dabengwa anniversary

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Go well true blue Ndebele warrior

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Central Vehicle Registry a national embarrassment

6 hrs ago | 651 Views

'No Zanu-PF card, no food donation'

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

O and A Level June examinations ready

6 hrs ago | 957 Views

Mudzuri calls Mwonzora to order

6 hrs ago | 3356 Views

1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

6 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

15 hrs ago | 3939 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

16 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

16 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

17 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

17 hrs ago | 5890 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

18 hrs ago | 3119 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

18 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

18 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

18 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

18 hrs ago | 740 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

18 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

18 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Linda Masarira: please keep quiet

19 hrs ago | 2538 Views

MLF leader passes on - MLF

20 hrs ago | 2602 Views

WATCH: Prodigal son Tinashe Jonasi apologises to Zanu-PF Chamisa and All Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 4271 Views

Dabengwa, the upright legend

22 hrs ago | 1333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days