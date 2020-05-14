WATCH: Zimbabwe among top 5 notorious countries

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bulawayo based clergyman Pastor Ian Ndlovu says Zimbabwe among the top 5 countries that are bound to be troublesome in the world if Christians do not pray.In a prophetic message given on Sunday, Ndlovu said God was concerned that if Christians in Zimbabwe, Kenya, North Korea and Cameroon do not pray, the rule of man might prevail.Watch the prophecy below: