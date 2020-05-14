Itai Dzamara's abduction must be investigated

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Patson Dzamara brother to the missing activist Itai Dzamara has questioned president Emmerson Mnangagwa about the whereabouts of his brother.

Dzamara said the alleged abduction should be investigated and finalised."Where is Itai Dzamara @edmnangagwa? This matter must be investigated & finalised.Never ever think it will be swept under the carpet," Patson Dzamara said via Twitter.It is now five years since Dzamara went missing after he was allegedly abducted in Glenview at a barber shop.Recently three MDC Alliance youth leaders were reportedly abducted and dumped in Bindura.