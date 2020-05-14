News / National
Cabinet meeting postponed
1 hr ago | Views
Cabinet meeting has this week, deferred its regular Tuesday sitting to Thursday.
In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said more pressing engagements have emerged.
"Owing to unforeseen circumstances, this week's Cabinet meeting has been rescheduled to 09:00 hours on Thursday, 21st May 2020 at State House," the statement read.
Source - the herald