Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldiers heavily assault a rural female teacher

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has issued a statement condemning the assault of its National Secretary for Gender and Welfare, Moreblessing Nyambara by a soldier on Saturday.

According to ARTUZ, a member of the military in uniform and others who were in suits accused Nymbara of inciting violence after she released a video in solidarity with the three MDC officials  women who were abducted and sexually harassed last week.

"Moreblessing Nyambara was heavily beaten all over the body. A medical report shows that she sustained serious injuries on her right arm and left angle, her tooth is shaking and her spectacles were also destroyed during the assault. As Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ we totally condemn the continued harassment and victimization of women by members of the security forces."

The Association called upon the Human rights enforcers to investigate the rampant abuse of human rights in Zimbabwe.

"Women are no longer safe in expressing their rights, their voices are continuously silenced by the state machinery who feel threatened by innocent and defenseless women. We call upon progressive women organizations and all citizens of the world to stand up in solidarity with the victimized female activists.

"We implore the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the United Nations Human Rights Commission to investigate the continued abductions and torture of women and activists in general."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: 'MDC Alliance not a political party,' says Douglas Mwonzora

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Islamic terrorists threaten Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Presidents jets into Zimbabwe for SADC Organ Troika meeting

21 mins ago | 42 Views

The Death of David Magagula

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Mangudya's statement on the man who shot a video with bundles of banknotes

3 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Our silence is not stupidity

3 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Cabinet meeting postponed

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

Itai Dzamara's abduction must be investigated

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe among top 5 notorious countries

3 hrs ago | 1382 Views

'Absalom Sikhosana died a bitter man'

4 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Grain Millers Boss Musarara donates to Chiweshe community

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Abductions and torture: the fiery monster of fear in our midst!

7 hrs ago | 926 Views

ZANU PF-SA branch provides support for Zimbabweans … As Covid19 disrupts sources of income

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Opening of schools premature, Period!

7 hrs ago | 1591 Views

VISET says there are no clear interventions on the extended Lockdown

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

MDC wants Mnangagwa to put in place a stimulus package

8 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Zimbabwe and politics of the VAGINA

8 hrs ago | 4395 Views

Mnangagwa using coronavirus as cover for arbitrary rule

9 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Sikhosana hero status divides Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 4396 Views

Khupe fights back

9 hrs ago | 5956 Views

Abducted MDC MP car at police, did the MP drive to the cop station to be arrested?

9 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Mnangagwa's advisers condemn MDC leaders' abduction

9 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Kuwadzana residents challenge Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sadc summit

9 hrs ago | 451 Views

Residents petition Mnangagwa over COVID-19 bailout

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Zapu host virtual Dabengwa anniversary

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Go well true blue Ndebele warrior

9 hrs ago | 592 Views

Central Vehicle Registry a national embarrassment

9 hrs ago | 845 Views

'No Zanu-PF card, no food donation'

9 hrs ago | 1051 Views

O and A Level June examinations ready

9 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mudzuri calls Mwonzora to order

10 hrs ago | 4370 Views

1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

10 hrs ago | 760 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

10 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

10 hrs ago | 154 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

10 hrs ago | 923 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

10 hrs ago | 868 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

18 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

20 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

20 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

21 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

21 hrs ago | 6204 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

21 hrs ago | 3249 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

21 hrs ago | 2039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days