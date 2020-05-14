Soldiers heavily assault a rural female teacher

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has issued a statement condemning the assault of its National Secretary for Gender and Welfare, Moreblessing Nyambara by a soldier on Saturday.According to ARTUZ, a member of the military in uniform and others who were in suits accused Nymbara of inciting violence after she released a video in solidarity with the three MDC officials women who were abducted and sexually harassed last week."Moreblessing Nyambara was heavily beaten all over the body. A medical report shows that she sustained serious injuries on her right arm and left angle, her tooth is shaking and her spectacles were also destroyed during the assault. As Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ we totally condemn the continued harassment and victimization of women by members of the security forces."The Association called upon the Human rights enforcers to investigate the rampant abuse of human rights in Zimbabwe."Women are no longer safe in expressing their rights, their voices are continuously silenced by the state machinery who feel threatened by innocent and defenseless women. We call upon progressive women organizations and all citizens of the world to stand up in solidarity with the victimized female activists."We implore the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the United Nations Human Rights Commission to investigate the continued abductions and torture of women and activists in general."