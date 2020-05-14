Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Presidents jets into Zimbabwe for SADC Organ Troika meeting

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
Three presidents arrived in the country this morning to participate in the SADC Organ Troika meeting in the area of Politics, Defence and Security chaired by President Mnangagwa.

The presidents arrived at the Robert Gabriel International Airport in the morning where they were received with a guard of honour.

First to arrive was Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi who was welcomed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo. He was followed by the Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.

Botswana President Masisi Mogkweetsi was welcomed by Minister SB Moyo and Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira while the Zambian president Edgar Lungu was received by Minister Moyo and Public Service Minister Paul Mavima.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Soldiers heavily assault a rural female teacher

60 mins ago | 515 Views

The Death of David Magagula

2 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mangudya's statement on the man who shot a video with bundles of banknotes

2 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Our silence is not stupidity

2 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Cabinet meeting postponed

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Itai Dzamara's abduction must be investigated

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe among top 5 notorious countries

3 hrs ago | 1264 Views

'Absalom Sikhosana died a bitter man'

3 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Grain Millers Boss Musarara donates to Chiweshe community

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Abductions and torture: the fiery monster of fear in our midst!

6 hrs ago | 920 Views

ZANU PF-SA branch provides support for Zimbabweans … As Covid19 disrupts sources of income

6 hrs ago | 549 Views

Opening of schools premature, Period!

7 hrs ago | 1564 Views

VISET says there are no clear interventions on the extended Lockdown

7 hrs ago | 530 Views

MDC wants Mnangagwa to put in place a stimulus package

8 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Zimbabwe and politics of the VAGINA

8 hrs ago | 4327 Views

Mnangagwa using coronavirus as cover for arbitrary rule

8 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Sikhosana hero status divides Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 4303 Views

Khupe fights back

8 hrs ago | 5819 Views

Abducted MDC MP car at police, did the MP drive to the cop station to be arrested?

8 hrs ago | 3043 Views

Mnangagwa's advisers condemn MDC leaders' abduction

9 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Kuwadzana residents challenge Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sadc summit

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Residents petition Mnangagwa over COVID-19 bailout

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Zapu host virtual Dabengwa anniversary

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Go well true blue Ndebele warrior

9 hrs ago | 587 Views

Central Vehicle Registry a national embarrassment

9 hrs ago | 832 Views

'No Zanu-PF card, no food donation'

9 hrs ago | 1021 Views

O and A Level June examinations ready

9 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mudzuri calls Mwonzora to order

9 hrs ago | 4246 Views

1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 346 Views

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

9 hrs ago | 653 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

9 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

9 hrs ago | 411 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

9 hrs ago | 909 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

9 hrs ago | 859 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

18 hrs ago | 4259 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

19 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

19 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

20 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

21 hrs ago | 6184 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

21 hrs ago | 3239 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

21 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

21 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

21 hrs ago | 759 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days