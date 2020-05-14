Presidents jets into Zimbabwe for SADC Organ Troika meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three presidents arrived in the country this morning to participate in the SADC Organ Troika meeting in the area of Politics, Defence and Security chaired by President Mnangagwa.The presidents arrived at the Robert Gabriel International Airport in the morning where they were received with a guard of honour.First to arrive was Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi who was welcomed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo. He was followed by the Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.Botswana President Masisi Mogkweetsi was welcomed by Minister SB Moyo and Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira while the Zambian president Edgar Lungu was received by Minister Moyo and Public Service Minister Paul Mavima.