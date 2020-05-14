Islamic terrorists threaten Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Extremists Islamic terrorists in Mozambique are threatening Zimbabwe's access to the sea after recently taking over some portions of the Carbo Delgado, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba says.On Tuesday the Summit of Organ Troika plus Republic of Mozambique was conducted at State House in Harare to look at the Security Situation in the SADC Region, with particular focus on sister Republic of Mozambique. Mozambique faces the twin threat of banditry from renegade Renamo elements, and from Islamic terrorists who have created mayhem in the Carbo Delgado region of that country.Zimbabwe depends on her eastern neighbour for outlets to the sea, making security disturbances in that country a direct threat to Zimbabwe.The meeting is a follow-up on a bilateral meeting which took place in Chimoio, Mozambique in late April.The Troika comprises Zimbabwe in the Chair, Zambia as previous Chair and Botswana as the incoming Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.