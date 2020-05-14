Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court postpones MDC Alliance MPs recall case

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE High Court has postponed to tomorrow the case in which Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance is seeking to stop reinstated MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora from recalling MPs from Parliament.

This comes as Mwonzora has already recalled four members of the MDC Alliance, namely Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura), Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation) and Senator Lillian Timveos (Midlands).

The MDC is split into two factions — one headed by Chamisa and the other by acting president Thokozani Khupe.
Mwonzora told the Daily News after the case was tabled before Justice Tawanda Chitapi that Chamisa's lawyers led by Alec Muchadehama had requested for the postponement.

"They have asked for a postponement through their lawyer. The matter will be heard on Wednesday in the afternoon.

"They made their application after seeing our detailed papers. I hope they are not just wasting everybody's time," Mwonzora said.

MDC Alliance deputy secretary general Jameson Timba said the postponement was on the understanding that Mwonzora would not seek to recall more MPs when Parliament convenes today.

"The matter was postponed to Wednesday on the full understanding that they have no intention to recall MDC Alliance MPs tomorrow (today)," Timba said.

According to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, the four were recalled after Parliament received a letter from Khupe's MDC to the effect that they had ceased to represent the interests of her party in the legislative assembly.

Khupe made the move after the Supreme Court ruled that she was the legitimate leader of the opposition MDC-T party and nullified everything that had been done by Chamisa's leadership.

The Supreme Court also ruled that the opposition should hold an elective congress to elect a new leader of the party using the structures that existed in 2014.

Mwonzora said he was left with no option but to write to Parliament ordering the recall of four top party MPs as they were leading other legislators into disregarding the Supreme Court ruling.

Meanwhile, government chief whip Pupurai Togarepi told the Daily News yesterday that Parliament reconvenes today with the National Assembly conducting its business from the Harare International Conference Centre, while the Senate will make use of the Parliament Building.

Source - dailynews

