Illegal miner jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A 44-YEAR-OLD Guruve illegal miner was yesterday jailed for two years by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

Tatenda Nyamwanza of Tel One houses Guruve pleaded guilty to the charge.Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu told the court that on May 17 the police pounced on Nyamwanza at Plot 57 Nyamuseve, Guruve who was prospecting for gold at Zvivindi River.The convict was using a dish, blankets and a white bucket.Upon being apprehended the cops recovered gold ore which was in the bucket and was used as exhibit in court.