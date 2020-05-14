Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Passport office keys stolen

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Masvingo police have been guarding the provincial registry complex for the past four days after a staffer lost a bunch of keys allegedly to thieves, TellZim News reported.

Sources said a member of the skeletal staff that is maintaining the offices for the duration of the lockdown lost the keys after work on May 15.

Though provincial registrar Sithembeni Chitsa could not be reached for comment, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Masvingo provincial assistant spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the development.

"We are investigating the alleged theft of the keys and I can confirm that the keys have not yet been found," said Dhewa.

Other sources said the bunch contained keys for the main entrances and safes containing security item registers, receipts and other sensitive documents.

"The spares are not available and it would be a big problem if the lockdown was to be lifted today because there would be no access to the interior unless the doors are broken. People are worried that sensitive documents will be stolen for malicious reasons," said a source.

It is understood the spare keys used to be kept at Standard Chartered Bank which no longer has a branch in Masvingo.

The source said it could be an inside job as there was a lot of infighting and backbiting over positions at the office.

The provincial registry handles citizens' sensitive personal information; providing such services as registration and processing of birth certificates, passports and reburial orders.

At national level, the office has not been without controversy, with Registrar General  (RG) Clemence Masango, who succeeded Tobaiwa Mudede, being arrested and suspended from work without pay for corruption.

Source - TellZim

