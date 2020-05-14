Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC's suspension of by-elections 'unlawful'

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) acted unlawfully when it suspended the holding of all by-elections due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, legal watchdog, Veritas has said.

The legal think-tank argued that even if the suspension was legal, ZEC had illegally enforced it by not approaching the Electoral Court for the suspension to have a court-ordered backing and also informing concerned political parties.

In March, ZEC chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba announced the suspension of all electoral activities due to Covid-19.

"The chairperson announced, presumably with the approval of her fellow commissioners, but her announcement was not followed up with an official notice in the Gazette or a newspaper," Veritas said.

"So far as we are aware, before announcing the suspension she did not consult all the political parties likely to be affected by it.

"What ZEC should have done, in our view, was to apply to the Electoral Court for an order declaring that in view of the Covid-19 epidemic, it would be lawful to suspend all electoral activity until the danger had passed.

"If ZEC had done that, the court could have clarified the legal position after giving all parties an opportunity to express their views."

Chigumba issued her statement ahead of a scheduled by-election in Ward 16, Chiredzi Rural District Council that was set for 4 April. The by-election was immediately suspended.

However, Veritas argued there was nothing in the legal statutes that allowed authorities to suspend scheduled elections.

The Constitution states by-elections must take place within 90 days after a vacancy occurs unless it happens nine months before the holding of a general election.

"The section does not say that by-elections can be postponed beyond the 90-day limit, and there is no other provision in the Constitution that gives the power to postpone elections or by-elections," Veritas said.

"In the case of by-elections to fill vacancies in local authority councils section 121A of the Act gives ZEC power to fix the dates, but again the section states that the dates must not be more than 90 days after the vacancies occurred.

"Although Section 132 of the Act allows ZEC to change the dates, ZEC cannot extend polling beyond the constitutionally fixed time-limit of 90 days.

"In any event, if ZEC does change the dates of a by-election under Section 132, it must give notice of the change in the Gazette and in a newspaper.

"ZEC has not given such notice of its decision to suspend all by-elections."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dabengwa's dreams of the future and frustrations

6 mins ago | 13 Views

Covid-19 has equalised the rich and the poor: NANGO

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

46 mins ago | 90 Views

Mtetwa, I'm done flattering tyrants: if ED 'committed no crime' then who is 'the monster of depravity'

1 hr ago | 550 Views

Harare hit by crime wave amid COVID-19 lockdown, residents organise neighborhood watch committees

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

1 hr ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

1 hr ago | 1131 Views

Chamisa receives a boost

1 hr ago | 1437 Views

SADC says political situation in the region is relatively stable except for Mozambique

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten Zimbabwe lockdown

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Chamisa wants Zimbabwe on Sadc agenda

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Army, police lock down Harare CBD

2 hrs ago | 1074 Views

'Zanu-PF will not defer by-elections'

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Govt, teachers square off over schools opening

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Fuel queues resurface

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Civil servants conned in grocery scam

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

SA police seize $1,5m Zimbabwean cigarettes contraband

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

NGO petitions Parly over rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Zimdollar is world's second junkiest currency'

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Beitbridge cross-border transporters seek exemption

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimpost considers solar-powered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Opening of schools premature

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Tsvangirai's wish must be respected

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

MDC should never break apart because Mwonzora doesn't agree with Chamisa.

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Sex vendors in the jaws of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

NetOne donates PPE to Mpilo Central Hospital

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe suffer blow

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Buyanga not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Komichi says sorry for aiding Chamisa 2018 'coup'

2 hrs ago | 1723 Views

3 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa jail

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Catholic priests survive train & car crash

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Govt set to stagger reopening of schools

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

7 cops arrested for extortion

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Businessman loses cars in inferno

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe joins search for Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Deported convicts wreak havoc in quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

23 escape from quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

New $10 notes start circulating

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Banks to swap RTGS for new notes: RBZ

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chihuri up for diverting US$32m

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

40,000+ to die from coronavirus in South Africa by November

10 hrs ago | 2576 Views

Passport office keys stolen

11 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Illegal miner jailed

12 hrs ago | 774 Views

Botswana president to go into third quarantine after Zimbabwe trip

13 hrs ago | 2218 Views

High Court postpones MDC Alliance MPs recall case

13 hrs ago | 3188 Views

David Magagula declared National Hero

14 hrs ago | 3512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days