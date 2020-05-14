Businessman loses cars in inferno

News / National

Kwekwe property mogul, Peter Gore, was left counting losses after he lost three cars with an estimated value of US$100 000 to fire at his house on Monday.Gore lost a Chrysler, Toyota Avensis and a pick-up truck in the inferno.Kwekwe City Council fire brigade was swift to react before the fire could spread to other vehicles and possibly the house. The fire was caused by an electrical fault on one of the vehicles.Gore owns properties in Kwekwe, Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru, among other places."I was seated on the driver's seat while two mechanics were at the back seat trying to fit a high-pressure pump onto the Chrysler. I just heard a sound and then I saw the two mechanics running for dear life," said Gore.He dismissed social media reports suggesting that the fire was a result of foul play. "Those are false reports, there was no arson. There are also some reports saying the fire was mysterious. What is mysterious about a mechanical fault?"Gore also hailed the city's fire brigade for its swift response."The Kwekwe City fire brigade came in handy otherwise we could have lost the house and other properties including other cars but their swift response enabled us to restrict the fire to only three vehicles," Gore said.More than 10 cars including commuter omnibuses and luxury cars were parked at Gore's Newtown residence. One of the mechanics, Eliphant Tom said Gore was lucky to be alive as he did not realise that there was fire."We were trying to jump-start the Chrysler using a Range Rover but all of a sudden there was a spark and the vehicle caught fire. Within minutes the fire had spread to other vehicles. Luckily the fire tenders responded swiftly, otherwise we could have lost a lot of cars," said Tom.