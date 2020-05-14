Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

7 cops arrested for extortion

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SEVEN police officers in Gweru were arrested for allegedly extorting cash, fuel and opaque beer from bottle store and shop operators who had allegedly violated lockdown regulations in and around Gweru.

The accused persons, who are all stationed at Gweru Rural Police Station, allegedly solicited and accepted bribes from nine shop and bottle store operators between April 25 and May 1. They allegedly shared the loot.

Constables Joyful Magumise (35), Mugwagwa Magumise (42), Goodhope Chitimbe (31), David Mandimutsira, Bruce Chikwanda, Freddy Mahupere (all 35), Tonderai Gomana (39) were arrested on Monday following a tip-off.

They appeared before Gweru Provincial Magistrate Mr Tayengwa Sangster yesterday facing bribery charges. They were remanded out of custody to June 18 on $3 000 bail each. Mr Sangster ordered them to reside at their given addresses and not to interfere with State witnesses. The magistrate said he was worried that the police officers were still reporting for duty when they were facing a criminal matter.

"Police officers working in the jurisdiction where complainants are doing business and continue to be, puts some doubts in terms of justice delivery in the witnesses' eyes. Even if they see them patrolling, it leaves questions on the intention of the employer and I'm not sure what is happening in terms of their suspension," he said.

Prosecutor Ms Margret Mukucha told the court that police investigations were still underway.

"Police investigations are underway and we hope by the next remand date they will be complete," she said.

It is the State case that on April 25, the accused persons hatched a plan to swindle Khumbulani Ngwenya at his shop at Shamrock Mine, Lower Gweru. They allegedly drove to the mine and approached Mr Tawanda Ngwenya, the younger brother to Khumbulani whom they found operating without a liquor licence.

The accused persons, the court heard, allegedly took 16 cases of Chibuku Super and four cases of spirits.

Tawanda advised his brother that the police officers were in the shop. The court heard that Khumbulani approached Cst Mugwagwa Magumise who demanded that he pays some money in order for them to return the beer they had confiscated.

The complainant succumbed to the threat and allegedly gave them $1 000 cash before they returned the cases of Chibuku Super and spirits. Cst Mugwagwa Magumise further told Mr Ngwenya that they had used Government fuel to raid his shop and asked him to replace it or else they were going to confiscate 200 litres of diesel he was keeping in his shop.

Mr Ngwenya allegedly gave them a further $200 and 20 litres of diesel before they left. Using the same modus operandi, the seven police officers on April 28 proceeded to Kitchenburg Farm, in the Matobo area of Gweru, where they allegedly approached Mrs Alice Chokora who operates a shop and liquor store. Fearing that she was found illegally selling beer, Chokora bribed them with $1 000 cash.

On May 1, around 2pm, the accused persons allegedly proceeded to Ranch Farm in Lower Gweru where they approached Mr Dumoluhle Ngwenya and threatened to arrest him and confiscate his beer and that of other shop operators for allegedly selling alcohol during the lockdown period.

They allegedly ordered him to collect $150 cash from seven operators totalling $1 050 before they went away. Police working on a tip-off, arrested the rogue police officers.

In April, 13 police officers in Bulawayo were arrested for allegedly soliciting and accepting a US$10 bribe from a commuter omnibus crew, which had allegedly violated lockdown regulations following the interception of their vehicle in the central business district.

The accused persons, stationed at Bulawayo Central Police Station, were arrested by a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) team after an unidentified whistle-blower captured them on video while they were allegedly receiving the bribe before posting it on social media where it circulated.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dabengwa's dreams of the future and frustrations

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Covid-19 has equalised the rich and the poor: NANGO

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

44 mins ago | 85 Views

Mtetwa, I'm done flattering tyrants: if ED 'committed no crime' then who is 'the monster of depravity'

1 hr ago | 519 Views

Harare hit by crime wave amid COVID-19 lockdown, residents organise neighborhood watch committees

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

1 hr ago | 1090 Views

Chamisa receives a boost

1 hr ago | 1387 Views

SADC says political situation in the region is relatively stable except for Mozambique

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten Zimbabwe lockdown

1 hr ago | 877 Views

Chamisa wants Zimbabwe on Sadc agenda

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Army, police lock down Harare CBD

2 hrs ago | 1037 Views

'Zanu-PF will not defer by-elections'

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Govt, teachers square off over schools opening

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Fuel queues resurface

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Civil servants conned in grocery scam

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

SA police seize $1,5m Zimbabwean cigarettes contraband

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

NGO petitions Parly over rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Zimdollar is world's second junkiest currency'

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Beitbridge cross-border transporters seek exemption

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimpost considers solar-powered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Opening of schools premature

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tsvangirai's wish must be respected

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

MDC should never break apart because Mwonzora doesn't agree with Chamisa.

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Sex vendors in the jaws of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

NetOne donates PPE to Mpilo Central Hospital

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe suffer blow

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Buyanga not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Komichi says sorry for aiding Chamisa 2018 'coup'

2 hrs ago | 1693 Views

3 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa jail

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Catholic priests survive train & car crash

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Govt set to stagger reopening of schools

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

Businessman loses cars in inferno

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe joins search for Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Deported convicts wreak havoc in quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

23 escape from quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

New $10 notes start circulating

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Banks to swap RTGS for new notes: RBZ

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chihuri up for diverting US$32m

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZEC's suspension of by-elections 'unlawful'

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

40,000+ to die from coronavirus in South Africa by November

10 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Passport office keys stolen

11 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Illegal miner jailed

12 hrs ago | 774 Views

Botswana president to go into third quarantine after Zimbabwe trip

13 hrs ago | 2212 Views

High Court postpones MDC Alliance MPs recall case

13 hrs ago | 3183 Views

David Magagula declared National Hero

14 hrs ago | 3505 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days