Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge cross-border transporters seek exemption

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Beitbridge Cross-border Transporters Association has written to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) asking for its members to be allowed to traverse across Zimbabwe and South Africa for procurement of goods on behalf of the locals.

In a letter to Zimra regional manager Innocent Chikuni, the association's chairman Takavingei Mahachi said following the extension of the lockdown to an indefinite period, levels of smuggling had escalated in the border town, a development prejudicing the country of the much-needed revenue through duty payment.

As part of the measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday extended the lockdown indefinitely.

The move is, however, hurting cross-border business and locals who depend on South Africa for most of their processed food requirements.

South Africa is Zimbabwe's biggest trading partner.

"Following the pronouncement by His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa on the extension of the lockdown to an indefinite period, it has become evident due to escalated levels of smuggling that the community is slowly running out of affordable basic commodities and thereby resorts to smuggling using ungazetted points of entry,"the letter read in part.

"This sad development does not only result in revenue losses but also escalates the likelihood of the importation of the virus during the process."

Mahachi said local cross-border traders and their South African counterparts wanted a limited number of registered cross-border vehicles to "be allowed to traverse across the two countries for procurement of goods on behalf of the locals that shall be subjected to duty payment accordingly".

Under the arrangement, he said such drivers would be treated as commercial truck drivers in terms of screening for COVID-19.

"The transporters will not make daily trips, but make a single trip per week for a start based on the successes recorded. The vehicles will not carry any passengers, but shall have only the driver on board who makes the purchases on behalf of the community orders," Mahachi, who is also a local councillor, said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Mtetwa, I'm done flattering tyrants: if ED 'committed no crime' then who is 'the monster of depravity'

49 mins ago | 290 Views

Harare hit by crime wave amid COVID-19 lockdown, residents organise neighborhood watch committees

56 mins ago | 134 Views

Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

58 mins ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

59 mins ago | 633 Views

Chamisa receives a boost

1 hr ago | 816 Views

SADC says political situation in the region is relatively stable except for Mozambique

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten Zimbabwe lockdown

1 hr ago | 539 Views

Chamisa wants Zimbabwe on Sadc agenda

1 hr ago | 219 Views

IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Army, police lock down Harare CBD

1 hr ago | 568 Views

'Zanu-PF will not defer by-elections'

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Govt, teachers square off over schools opening

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Fuel queues resurface

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Civil servants conned in grocery scam

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

1 hr ago | 161 Views

SA police seize $1,5m Zimbabwean cigarettes contraband

1 hr ago | 90 Views

NGO petitions Parly over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

1 hr ago | 64 Views

'Zimdollar is world's second junkiest currency'

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Zimpost considers solar-powered vehicles

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Opening of schools premature

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Tsvangirai's wish must be respected

1 hr ago | 141 Views

MDC should never break apart because Mwonzora doesn't agree with Chamisa.

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Sex vendors in the jaws of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 211 Views

NetOne donates PPE to Mpilo Central Hospital

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe suffer blow

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Buyanga not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Komichi says sorry for aiding Chamisa 2018 'coup'

2 hrs ago | 1381 Views

3 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa jail

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Catholic priests survive train & car crash

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Govt set to stagger reopening of schools

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

7 cops arrested for extortion

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Businessman loses cars in inferno

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe joins search for Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Deported convicts wreak havoc in quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

23 escape from quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

New $10 notes start circulating

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Banks to swap RTGS for new notes: RBZ

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chihuri up for diverting US$32m

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

ZEC's suspension of by-elections 'unlawful'

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

40,000+ to die from coronavirus in South Africa by November

10 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Passport office keys stolen

11 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Illegal miner jailed

11 hrs ago | 770 Views

Botswana president to go into third quarantine after Zimbabwe trip

12 hrs ago | 2146 Views

High Court postpones MDC Alliance MPs recall case

12 hrs ago | 3116 Views

David Magagula declared National Hero

13 hrs ago | 3434 Views

Econet reopens shops and service centres countrywide

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa's scathing letter to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3808 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days