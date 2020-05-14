Latest News Editor's Choice


Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

by Staff reporter
A NTABAZINDUNA stocktheft suspect who allegedly escaped from remand prison recently, has been re-arrested.

Obvious Mnkandla (25) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbewe last week charged with escaping from lawful custody. He was not asked to plead to the charge and was remanded in custody to May 21.

The court was told that on May 4 at 7pm, Mnkandla used unknown means to escape from Bulawayo prison.

The matter was reported to the prison authorities and investigations lead to his arrest at his home.

After Mnkandla was arrested, he again tried to escape from the correctional officers who caught him after firing warning shots.

In another matter, police on Sunday arrested four men for allegedly stealing 30 goats and five sheep from Kezi in Matabeleland South.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed the arrest of Tinashe Masambu (25), Milton Mlilo (25), Meluwethu Maphosa (18) and Mbuso Dube (29).

"On May 16, Masambu, Mlilo, Maphosa and Dube stole 30 goats and five sheep from two complainants in the Kezi area. Sixteen goats were stolen from one complainant while 14 goats and five sheep were stolen from another villager," Ncube said.

"They transported the goats using an unregistered commuter omnibus which was driven by Dube and the matter was reported to the nearest police station in Matabeleland South."

Ncube said on May 17, Wandile Mlalazi of Pumula South bought one goat for R500 from Mlilo.

"On the same day the first complainant who was going around looking for her stolen goats spotted her goat with Mlalazi at Kelvin and on inquiry he was told the goat was bought from the accused persons and he reported the matter at Western Commonage Police Station," Ncube said.

"The officers accompanied Mlalazi to Kelvin and asked him to make a phone call which led to the arrest of Mlilo. The officers went to Old Pumula where they arrested Masambu and others."

Eight goats, two sheep and a carcass were recovered.

Source - newsday

