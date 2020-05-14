Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA police seize $1,5m Zimbabwean cigarettes contraband

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OFFICIALS in South Africa's Limpopo province last Friday recovered Zimbabwean made cigarettes worth R1,5 million that were being smuggled into that country.

In a joint operation conducted in Musina, the South African Police Service (SAPS), South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) and National Traffic officers following a tip-off intercepted three vehicles ferrying the contraband and one suspected stolen car.

However, all occupants of the cars fled and no arrests were made. In a statement, police spokesperson for Limpopo province Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: "A Mazda sedan, a Nissan panel van, a Toyota Quantum and a Chrysler SUV were stopped at different intervals."

The vehicles were caught following car chases after suspects refused to comply.

Police recovered 57 boxes with 50 cartons of cigarettes, 87 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes with 21 cartons and two boxes each with 20 packets of other cigarettes and 15 Master boxes containing 47 cartons and seven packets carried in the cars collectively.

The cigarettes all of the Zimbabwean origin were smuggled through informal crossing points.

"The total value of the recovered properties is estimated at R1 454 428. The fourth vehicle, a Chrysler, did not have the cigarettes, but it is suspected to be stolen," Mojapelo said.

Cigarettes demand in South Africa rose after the COVID-19 lockdown which saw the closure of beer outlets and banning of cigarette sales.

A source said Zimbabwean cigarettes were preferred because of their high standards and expert preparation.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

25 mins ago | 47 Views

Mtetwa, I'm done flattering tyrants: if ED 'committed no crime' then who is 'the monster of depravity'

57 mins ago | 352 Views

Harare hit by crime wave amid COVID-19 lockdown, residents organise neighborhood watch committees

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

1 hr ago | 782 Views

Chamisa receives a boost

1 hr ago | 996 Views

SADC says political situation in the region is relatively stable except for Mozambique

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten Zimbabwe lockdown

1 hr ago | 652 Views

Chamisa wants Zimbabwe on Sadc agenda

1 hr ago | 261 Views

IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Army, police lock down Harare CBD

1 hr ago | 704 Views

'Zanu-PF will not defer by-elections'

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Govt, teachers square off over schools opening

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Fuel queues resurface

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Civil servants conned in grocery scam

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

1 hr ago | 198 Views

NGO petitions Parly over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

1 hr ago | 73 Views

'Zimdollar is world's second junkiest currency'

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Beitbridge cross-border transporters seek exemption

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zimpost considers solar-powered vehicles

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Opening of schools premature

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Tsvangirai's wish must be respected

1 hr ago | 168 Views

MDC should never break apart because Mwonzora doesn't agree with Chamisa.

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sex vendors in the jaws of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

NetOne donates PPE to Mpilo Central Hospital

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe suffer blow

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Buyanga not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Komichi says sorry for aiding Chamisa 2018 'coup'

2 hrs ago | 1478 Views

3 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa jail

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Catholic priests survive train & car crash

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Govt set to stagger reopening of schools

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

7 cops arrested for extortion

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Businessman loses cars in inferno

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe joins search for Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Deported convicts wreak havoc in quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

23 escape from quarantine centres

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

New $10 notes start circulating

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Banks to swap RTGS for new notes: RBZ

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chihuri up for diverting US$32m

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

ZEC's suspension of by-elections 'unlawful'

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

40,000+ to die from coronavirus in South Africa by November

10 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Passport office keys stolen

11 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Illegal miner jailed

11 hrs ago | 773 Views

Botswana president to go into third quarantine after Zimbabwe trip

12 hrs ago | 2160 Views

High Court postpones MDC Alliance MPs recall case

13 hrs ago | 3138 Views

David Magagula declared National Hero

13 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Econet reopens shops and service centres countrywide

13 hrs ago | 923 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa's scathing letter to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3831 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days