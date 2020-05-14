Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEAN returnee from South Africa, Nomathemba Ndlovu (31), who died on Sunday night at Mkoba Teachers College quarantine centre in Gweru, was chronically ill and still awaiting COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) results, Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavhima said yesterday.Mavhima, however, said the Zhombe woman's rapid diagnostic test results came back negative."The 31-year-old from South Africa had been chronically ill for a month while still in South Africa," he said."She came on May 17 and was coughing and on treatment from South Africa. She was on a course of antibiotics, haematinics and painkillers."Mavhima said although her temperature was normal, her condition kept deteriorating until she died."She was screened for COVID-19 using RDT [rapid diagnostic tests] and was negative," he said."Samples for COVID-19 PCR were taken and we are waiting for results."To date, there are 358 returnees from South Africa and Botswana quarantined at Mkoba Polytechnic and Mkoba Teachers colleges.There has not been any confirmed case of the coronavirus in the Midlands province.Meanwhile, the Gweru City Council run Infectious Diseases Hospital recently received a borehole donation from Mimosa Mine as well as blankets and sheets from River Valley Properties.Council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee yesterday confirmed the donations.