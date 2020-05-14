Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa receives a boost

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa received a boost yesterday when the majority of his party MPs stayed away from parliamentary and senate sittings.

This follows a directive by Chamisa for all legislators to disengage from parliament.

Only six senators attended senate while only the Sunningdale MP attended parliament.  

Parliament was adjourned to next Tuesday.

Source - Daily News

Most Popular In 7 Days