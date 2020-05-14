News / National
Chamisa receives a boost
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa received a boost yesterday when the majority of his party MPs stayed away from parliamentary and senate sittings.
This follows a directive by Chamisa for all legislators to disengage from parliament.
Only six senators attended senate while only the Sunningdale MP attended parliament.
Parliament was adjourned to next Tuesday.
Source - Daily News