Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, Tarirai, has landed himself in trouble after he reportedly fired into the air repeatedly, threatening to shoot a Zesa employee deployed to record the meter reading at his farm in Norton, about 40km west of Harare.

The incident allegedly occurred on Saturday at Tarirai's Plot 52 Bundu Park Farm, Lydiate, and the matter was reported at Norton Police Station under RRB 4283994.

The Zesa employee, Clement Mateta, said he was in the company of former Sunday Mail photographer Edmore Muzerengi, whose vehicle had been hired by the power utility to transport meter readers.

Mateta said Mnangagwa's son fired repeatedly in the air to scare them off, saying no trespassers were allowed into his property, which he said was a "State House".

Both Mateta and Muzerengi said the incident traumatised them.

"I was contracted by Zesa to drive Mateta around Norton to record Zesa meter readings and we proceeded to Plot 52 Bundu Farm in Norton, the residence of Tarirai Mnangagwa," Muzerengi said.

"Upon approaching the gate, I hooted for attention and we saw Tarirai speaking on the phone before opening the gate to enter the premises.

"I remained seated in the car and Mateta greeted him and went straight to the meter box as usual. Before he could reach the meter box, Tarirai called him and started shouting, saying we were not supposed to enter the premises since it was a State House and protected place."

Muzerengi said he was instructed to disembark from the vehicle.

The two were ordered to sit crosslegged before Tarirai entered the house and came out brandishing a pistol.

Tarirai allegedly fired shots into the air while shouting at them before removing Mateta's face mask with the pistol.

"We identified ourselves and produced letters from Zesa, but he still threatened to kill us. He said he could kill and bury us behind his house and nobody would know what happened to us. He then asked a woman who was behind him to collect the meter box keys and opened it. He also took pictures of our identification particulars and the letter from Zesa and released us," the traumatised Muzerengi said.

Zesa spokesperson Fullard Gwasira could neither confirm nor deny the incident.

"I cannot confirm or deny over the phone, but some of these issues need to be put in writing. Send the questions on my email and I will respond tomorrow (today)," Gwasira said.

Tarirai could not be reached for comment, while Mashonaland West police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera said he was yet to receive the report.

"I am yet to receive that complaint, but I will check with the relevant police station and I will get back to you," Kohwera said, but had not done so at the time of going to print last night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "We are not aware of the report and nothing has been communicated to Police General Headquarters."

Tarirai is linked to Spartan Investment, a company whose bank account was frozen by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe last year over suspected illegal foreign currency dealings.

He is one of Mnangagwa's sons who reportedly helped him escape the country in November 2017 after he was fired by the late former President Robert Mugabe before he returned to take over power on the back of a military coup.

Source - newsday

