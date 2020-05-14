Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Tarisai Mudahondo
Residential care social worker for Chiredzi children's village Marjorie Gwete Mugabe addressed socal workers yesterday in a bid to establish temporal residential care isolation facilities for new referals to minimize chances of new children bringing infections to the homes.

Mugabe said, "Bringing in children straight into homes might be a ticking bomb if an infection happens to spread.

Government should partner with social services to secure the supply chains of essential goods and services to residential care home".

She further calls for timely disbursement of administration and committal grants.


Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

