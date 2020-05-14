Covid-19 has equalised the rich and the poor: NANGO

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The National Association of Non Governmental organisations (NANGO) has said the outbreak of the Covid-19 world wide has equalized the boor and the rich."The world is battling and agonising responding to an unprecedented global health crisis that has to a greater extent devastated the human, economic, social, political and infrastructural systems to alarming levels. Initially, COVID-19 presented a health crisis before it quickly pronounced more the social, economic, humanitarian, human capital, political, labour and governance crisis," NANGO said in its report."Thus, what began as a health crisis has contributed towards the deepening of other facets of life through the spiral effects. Most of these aspects were already ailing before the outbreak of COVID-19."NANGO said this pandemic has challenged the mighty and the weak, developed and under developed, those afar and the proximate at levels which were never imagined."It has educated us in a painful way that all humanity is vulnerable to health pandemics. Is the impact of COVID-19 homogenous across the globe and which groups of people are most susceptible to the grave impact of the pandemic? Indeed, we note that all countries and all groups are impacted. When those with robust systems, structures, human capital and technologies who also have vast wealth are significantly impacted, one wonders how the less developed countries will be impacted," NANGO.