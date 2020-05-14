Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt urged not to formulate a budget for disaster relief from hot air

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
The government has been urged not to formulate a budget for disaster relief fund from ‘hot air' as the country's coffers are nearly dry.

These sentiments came out during a recent virtual Public Finance Management Reform Indaba conducted by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) to discuss prudent public resource management in the era of COVID-19.

Speaking during the meeting, lawyer and former Finance Minister, Tendai Biti said that the government is not in a position to sustain financial obligations in response to COVID-19.

"Where is the ZWL$8 billion stimulus package coming from because the government is broke? You can't budget from hot air and that is why money for safety nets has not been distributed to all the vulnerable groups."

