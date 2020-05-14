Quarantine in Zimbabwe: Experiences of a returning resident

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

National Association of Non Governmental Organsations (NANGO) has reported that the situation of returning residents and other travellers who are in mandatory quarantine has been a topical issue in Zimbabwe amid the escalation of fake news in the country."Social media has been awash with fake news, while various opinions have been passed as facts. As Zimbabwe gears up for the increased return of Zimbabweans from across the world, the discussion on the suitability of the government provided quarantine facilities needs to be explored broadly and multistakeholders brought to the table to ensure the safety of citizens," NANGO reported."In this fourth volume of NANGO COVID-19 Realities Newsletter, we got in touch with one of the returning residents to hear his experience of quarantine. The NANGO Senior Communications and Visibility Officer (NANGO Infor) conducted an interview with Dr. Hillary Musarurwa (Dr. Musarurwa) who is currently under mandatory quarantine at ZIPAM."