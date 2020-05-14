Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Quarantine in Zimbabwe: Experiences of a returning resident

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
National Association of Non Governmental Organsations (NANGO) has reported that the situation of returning residents and other travellers who are in mandatory quarantine has been a topical issue in Zimbabwe amid the escalation of fake news in the country.

"Social media has been awash with fake news, while various opinions have been passed as facts. As Zimbabwe gears up for the increased return of Zimbabweans from across the world, the discussion on the suitability of the government provided quarantine facilities needs to be explored broadly and multistakeholders brought to the table to ensure the safety of citizens," NANGO reported.

"In this fourth volume of NANGO COVID-19 Realities Newsletter, we got in touch with one of the returning residents to hear his experience of quarantine. The NANGO Senior Communications and Visibility Officer (NANGO Infor) conducted an interview with Dr. Hillary Musarurwa (Dr. Musarurwa) who is currently under mandatory quarantine at ZIPAM."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'South Africa does not qualify to go to Stage 3' WHO says

5 mins ago | 5 Views

PHOTOS: Social distance burial for Absalom Sikhosana

30 mins ago | 90 Views

Kasukuwere remembers Absalom Sikhosana

50 mins ago | 296 Views

Another Mnangagwa advisor speaks out

1 hr ago | 672 Views

Govt urged not to formulate a budget for disaster relief from hot air

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Dabengwa's dreams of the future and frustrations

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Covid-19 has equalised the rich and the poor: NANGO

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mtetwa, I'm done flattering tyrants: if ED 'committed no crime' then who is 'the monster of depravity'

4 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Harare hit by crime wave amid COVID-19 lockdown, residents organise neighborhood watch committees

5 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

5 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

5 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Chamisa receives a boost

5 hrs ago | 4291 Views

SADC says political situation in the region is relatively stable except for Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten Zimbabwe lockdown

5 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Chamisa wants Zimbabwe on Sadc agenda

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Army, police lock down Harare CBD

5 hrs ago | 2979 Views

'Zanu-PF will not defer by-elections'

5 hrs ago | 992 Views

Govt, teachers square off over schools opening

5 hrs ago | 881 Views

Fuel queues resurface

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Civil servants conned in grocery scam

5 hrs ago | 804 Views

Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

SA police seize $1,5m Zimbabwean cigarettes contraband

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

NGO petitions Parly over rights abuses

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Zimdollar is world's second junkiest currency'

5 hrs ago | 872 Views

Beitbridge cross-border transporters seek exemption

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimpost considers solar-powered vehicles

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Opening of schools premature

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Tsvangirai's wish must be respected

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC should never break apart because Mwonzora doesn't agree with Chamisa.

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Sex vendors in the jaws of COVID-19

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

NetOne donates PPE to Mpilo Central Hospital

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe suffer blow

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Buyanga not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Komichi says sorry for aiding Chamisa 2018 'coup'

5 hrs ago | 3571 Views

3 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa jail

5 hrs ago | 534 Views

Catholic priests survive train & car crash

5 hrs ago | 588 Views

Govt set to stagger reopening of schools

5 hrs ago | 794 Views

7 cops arrested for extortion

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

Businessman loses cars in inferno

5 hrs ago | 746 Views

Zimbabwe joins search for Covid-19 vaccine

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Deported convicts wreak havoc in quarantine centres

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

23 escape from quarantine centres

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

New $10 notes start circulating

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Banks to swap RTGS for new notes: RBZ

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

Chihuri up for diverting US$32m

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZEC's suspension of by-elections 'unlawful'

6 hrs ago | 463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days