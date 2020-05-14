Another Mnangagwa advisor speaks out

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Busisa Moyo, a member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Advisory Council has called upon the State to investigate the abduction on citizens that took place a week ago in Harare.Three MDC officials Joan Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Morova were taken by state agents last Wednesday at Warren Park only to surface in Bindura after being dumped inside a pit.Said Moyo, "We must end these bizarre abductions and inconclusive investigations to these cases. The State is responsible for the welfare of citizens! Even the Catholic Bishops (a member of HOCD) are gravely concerned. Let's fix this or else hakuna kwatioenda!"Moyo is the second member of Mnangagwa's PAC who has spoken out against abducations in Zimbabwe.Dr Shingi Munyeza has been vocal calling for the dismantling of what he terms an occultic system in Harare which feeds on the blood of the citizens.Munyeza said young people must rise up and challenge the system and ring down the walls that protect it.