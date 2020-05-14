Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere remembers Absalom Sikhosana

by Mandla Ndlovu
23 secs ago | Views
Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukewere has shared his fond memories with the late ZANU PF Politiburo member Absalom Sikhosana who was buried on Wednesday after being declared a national hero.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kasukuwere said Sikhosana was a bubble person whose presence lightened up the environment.

Read his eulogy below:

Cdes, we say hamba kahle Cde Sikhosana. He was a humble and dedicated man. He meant no offense to anyone. Picking up a fight with him, could only be you provoking him. He took me around the shebbens in Bulawayo and would proudly introduce me as his 2 IC.

I also remember how he would make crowds laugh each time he corrupted President Mugabes message whilst translating. Pres Mugabe would say, 'Tony Blair', Cde Sikhosana would say Tony BLiar.

I remember my Commander. We never quarreled and enjoyed our complimentary partnership. I was young and militant, he was matured and conservative. In so doing, we kept the Youth League in balance.

Nkosi, as Cde Malaba affectionately called him was a humble leader.

Obert Mpofu used to laugh with Nkosi and he would say, Obiza has stolen all my cattle.

With Kembo Mohadi, he would joke and say, how can Mugabe appoint as South African as Minister of Home Affairs. We would all laugh as he joked with many leaders.

The most remarkable was each time Pres Mugabe was to be invited to speak, Nkosi would say in broken Shona, President chiuya utaure nevanhu vako! Wow that was Nkosi.

Mai Sandi will remember him laughing at Oppah and he called her Cremora - Action!

Lala Kuhle Qawe.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another Mnangagwa advisor speaks out

13 mins ago | 41 Views

Quarantine in Zimbabwe: Experiences of a returning resident

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

Govt urged not to formulate a budget for disaster relief from hot air

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Dabengwa's dreams of the future and frustrations

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Covid-19 has equalised the rich and the poor: NANGO

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mtetwa, I'm done flattering tyrants: if ED 'committed no crime' then who is 'the monster of depravity'

4 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Harare hit by crime wave amid COVID-19 lockdown, residents organise neighborhood watch committees

4 hrs ago | 854 Views

Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

4 hrs ago | 976 Views

Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

4 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Chamisa receives a boost

4 hrs ago | 3708 Views

SADC says political situation in the region is relatively stable except for Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten Zimbabwe lockdown

4 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Chamisa wants Zimbabwe on Sadc agenda

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Army, police lock down Harare CBD

4 hrs ago | 2541 Views

'Zanu-PF will not defer by-elections'

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

Govt, teachers square off over schools opening

4 hrs ago | 764 Views

Fuel queues resurface

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Civil servants conned in grocery scam

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

4 hrs ago | 641 Views

SA police seize $1,5m Zimbabwean cigarettes contraband

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

NGO petitions Parly over rights abuses

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Zimdollar is world's second junkiest currency'

4 hrs ago | 765 Views

Beitbridge cross-border transporters seek exemption

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimpost considers solar-powered vehicles

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Opening of schools premature

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Tsvangirai's wish must be respected

4 hrs ago | 432 Views

MDC should never break apart because Mwonzora doesn't agree with Chamisa.

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Sex vendors in the jaws of COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

NetOne donates PPE to Mpilo Central Hospital

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe suffer blow

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Buyanga not opposed to a friendly relationship with Ms Muteswa

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Komichi says sorry for aiding Chamisa 2018 'coup'

5 hrs ago | 3169 Views

3 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa jail

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Catholic priests survive train & car crash

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

Govt set to stagger reopening of schools

5 hrs ago | 745 Views

7 cops arrested for extortion

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Businessman loses cars in inferno

5 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe joins search for Covid-19 vaccine

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Deported convicts wreak havoc in quarantine centres

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

23 escape from quarantine centres

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

New $10 notes start circulating

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Banks to swap RTGS for new notes: RBZ

5 hrs ago | 473 Views

Chihuri up for diverting US$32m

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

ZEC's suspension of by-elections 'unlawful'

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

40,000+ to die from coronavirus in South Africa by November

12 hrs ago | 2911 Views

Passport office keys stolen

13 hrs ago | 2256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days