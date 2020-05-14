Kasukuwere remembers Absalom Sikhosana

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





I also remember how he would make crowds laugh each time he corrupted President Mugabes message whilst translating. Pres Mugabe would say, 'Tony Blair', Cde Sikhosana would say Tony BLiar.



I remember my Commander. We never quarreled and enjoyed our complimentary partnership. I was young and militant, he was matured and conservative. In so doing, we kept the Youth League in balance.



Cdes, we say hamba kahle Cde Sikhosana. He was a humble and dedicated man. He meant no offense to anyone. Picking up a fight with him, could only be you provoking him. He took me around the shebbens in Bulawayo and would proudly introduce me as his 2 IC.I also remember how he would make crowds laugh each time he corrupted President Mugabes message whilst translating. Pres Mugabe would say, 'Tony Blair', Cde Sikhosana would say Tony BLiar.I remember my Commander. We never quarreled and enjoyed our complimentary partnership. I was young and militant, he was matured and conservative. In so doing, we kept the Youth League in balance. Nkosi, as Cde Malaba affectionately called him was a humble leader.



Obert Mpofu used to laugh with Nkosi and he would say, Obiza has stolen all my cattle.



With Kembo Mohadi, he would joke and say, how can Mugabe appoint as South African as Minister of Home Affairs. We would all laugh as he joked with many leaders.



The most remarkable was each time Pres Mugabe was to be invited to speak, Nkosi would say in broken Shona, President chiuya utaure nevanhu vako! Wow that was Nkosi.



Mai Sandi will remember him laughing at Oppah and he called her Cremora - Action!



Lala Kuhle Qawe.



Nkosi, as Cde Malaba affectionately called him was a humble leader.Obert Mpofu used to laugh with Nkosi and he would say, Obiza has stolen all my cattle.With Kembo Mohadi, he would joke and say, how can Mugabe appoint as South African as Minister of Home Affairs. We would all laugh as he joked with many leaders.The most remarkable was each time Pres Mugabe was to be invited to speak, Nkosi would say in broken Shona, President chiuya utaure nevanhu vako! Wow that was Nkosi.Mai Sandi will remember him laughing at Oppah and he called her Cremora - Action!Lala Kuhle Qawe.

Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukewere has shared his fond memories with the late ZANU PF Politiburo member Absalom Sikhosana who was buried on Wednesday after being declared a national hero.In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kasukuwere said Sikhosana was a bubble person whose presence lightened up the environment.Read his eulogy below: