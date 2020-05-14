PHOTOS: Social distance burial for Absalom Sikhosana

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

National hero Absalom Sikhosana was laid to rest at the revered national shrine in Harare on Wednesday at a colourful event president upon by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The burial was done to the best of the state's ability to observe the social distancing prescribed by the World Health Organisation methods to combat the deadly Coronavirus.Mnangagwa praised Sikhosana as a hero who fought hard to see that black people are empowered."He was born in 1949 in Matobo district and joined Zapu youth league in 1970. Cde Sikhosana got scars fighting the settler regime and was tortured several times. He skipped the border to join colleagues in Zambia where he received military training." Mnangagwa said. "He worked to ensure that the means of production is in the hands of the black people. He strengthened trade unionism in Zimbabwe which had been destroyed during the Smith regime."