UK invests £20 million to fight Coronavirus in Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The United Kingdom has reported that it will invest up to £20 million in the African Union's new ‘African Union Covid19 Response Fund' to tackle coronavirus and save lives making the UK the largest national donor to the fund, which was announced by Cyril Ramaphosa, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of the Republic of South Africa last month.In a press statement UK says the fund will support African leaders and technical experts to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives in Africa and worldwide.The fund will tackle the pandemic by recruiting African health experts and deploying them where they are needed most, strengthening global tracking of the pandemic, combatting potentially harmful misinformation, providing specialist coronavirus training for health workers and making information about the virus more accessible to the public.Announcing the funding today, International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said, "As the UK faces its biggest peacetime challenge in tackling coronavirus, it's never been more important to work with our partners in Africa to fight disease."No one is safe until we are all safe and this new funding and support for African leadership will help protect us all – in the UK, Africa and around the world – from further spread of the virus."The announcement follows calls between Minister for Africa James Duddridge, AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry Albert Muchanga and AU Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira El-Fadil in which they discussed the risks Africa faces from the pandemic and how the UK is working with partners on the continent to tackle these shared global issues.The contribution to the AU African Union Covid19 Response Fund will support the implementation of the AU's continental strategy to: (1) coordinate the efforts of AU member states and multilateral and international partners in responding to the outbreak in Africa; and (2) promote an evidence-based approach for surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and control of coronavirus in Africa.Aspects of the strategy supported by the fund will include: the recruitment and deployment of African experts, through Africa CDC's African Voluntary Health Corps (a roster of 800 skilled volunteers), tracking the outbreak through effective screening, contact tracing and information management; combatting misinformation; creating an online community of practice with weekly webinars for African clinicians; publishing technical guidelines in all AU languages; creating an Africa Taskforce for coronavirus to co-ordinate response activity, and convening AU member states to agree a continental response.This new support for the African Union comes after the UK has already pledged over $900 million to the international fight against coronavirus. The UK is also using its existing aid programmes to help vulnerable countries in Africa to strengthen their health systems. It also comes ahead of the UK hosting the virtual Global Vaccine Summit on 4th June, to secure future funding for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which has already saved the lives of millions of children in Africa from infectious diseases.