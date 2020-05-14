'Abducted MDC ladies had gone for a romantic night with lovers in Bundura'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi says the three MDC officials who were allegedly abducted last Wednesday had gone for a night out with their lovers in Bindura the night of the alleged abduction.Posting on Twitter Mutodi said, "Details emerge MDC youths Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova, and Cecilia Chimbiri went out for a romantic night to Bindura with their lovers who are artisanal miners. They parked their car at a police station for safety but tragedy struck when they demanded foreign currency for services."British publication The Times reported on Monday that Henry Chimbiri, the 56-year-old father to Cecilia, has slept in his car outside the hospital since his daughter was brought in."Things are now far more dangerous," he told The Times, adding: "Mugabe was a front for the devilish underground movement of his party, led by Mnangagwa, that was responsible for its worst excesses. Now it is those very people who are in power."On Monday Minister of Home Affairs, Kazermbe Kazembe instructed Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to investigate circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the three after a demonstration in Warren Park.