Agriculture equipment from Belarus arrives

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE country has received the first batch of agriculture equipment from Belarus procured under an inter-governmental agreement worth 51 million United States dollars, as the government steps up efforts to boost productivity and ensure food security.Belarus is one of the five Eurasian countries visited by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in January last year where the two countries sealed a number of deals ranging from supply of agriculture machinery, dam construction and mining.One of the Memoranda of Understanding was a 51 million United States dollar inter-governmental agreement on the supply of agriculture equipment from Belarus.The first batch of the equipment which was shipped via Durban in South Africa arrived at the Institute of Agricultural Engineering in Harare this Tuesday.A representative from the Belarusian company, Bison Agro Machinery, Vadim Zhuk says more equipment is expected to arrive, and they are working on training local agriculture engineers to be able to use and repair the equipment."The first batch of the equipment has been delivered to the Institute of Agricultural Engineering here in Harare and there is still more coming. At the moment, we are training local engineers from the Ministry of Agriculture to complement technology transfer with knowledge transfer," said Zhuk.Belarus and Zimbabwe have enjoyed diplomatic ties since 1992 following the break-up of the Soviet Union, but it has only been in recent times, that the two nations have started extending these relations into the economic sphere with President Mnangagwa taking a proactive role.In September last year, a high-powered delegation led by the Belarusian chief of presidential affairs, General Victor Sheiman, visited Zimbabwe to follow up on the investment deals.