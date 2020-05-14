Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimsec 2020 June exams to commence on the 22nd of June

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela says 2020 June exams will start on 29 June to the 22nd of July under strict guidelines from the ministry of health and Child care.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education noted that there are a number of issues which will be considered before schools can re-open. Mrs Thabela was speaking during a hearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Education chaired by Honourable Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga in Harare this Wednesday.

She said schools need to be disinfected while more furniture is required for social distancing with each school expected to have an infrared thermometer for testing purposes. Mrs Tabela added that an announcement will be made on how the June examinations will proceed. She also emphasised the importance of teacher capacitation given the new demands in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

