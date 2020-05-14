Man shot in brawl over woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAPHISA man is battling for his life after he was shot in the head by another over a woman, national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed."A man has been arrested for attempted murder after grazing the victim with a bullet on the head. The suspect and the complainant had been involved in a brawl over a woman," Nyathi said."Police recovered an AUT Pistol ZR 6,35mm from the suspect and the victim is recovering in hospital. The ZRP is warning licensed firearms holders against abusing their firearms."The incident comes as statistics show that more people have been injured or murdered over petty issues in the past few weeks. A couple of weeks ago, a Chitungwiza woman killed her co-tenant over a dispute over a children's party.The Chitungwiza incident came barely some weeks after police released a statement warning the public against taking matters into their own hands, which has resulted in the unnecessary loss of lives in most cases.