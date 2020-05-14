Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's Supreme, Constitutional courts separated

by Staff reporter
THE Supreme and Constitutional courts will officially be separated this Friday in a development that will now see them operating independently.

This comes as judges who preside over matters brought before the Supreme Court also perform the same functions for the Constitutional Court, hence the Judicial Services Commission seeks to address this.

The event will be presided over by Chief Justice Luke Malaba at the Constitutional Court building.

"In terms of clause 18 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of Zimbabwe for seven years since May 22, 2013 judges of the Supreme Court would constitute into judges of the Constitutional Court to hear constitutional matters," JSC secretary Sithembinkosi Msipa said.

"With effect from May 22 and for the first time in the history of Zimbabwe the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court will now be constituted with separate judges dedicated to each court."

Source - dailynews

