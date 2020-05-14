'Covid-19 exposes false prophets'

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHEGUTU gospel musician Isaac Muchaita has described the current national lockdown as God's way of punishing false prophets in the country.Muchaita, who is also a preacher, said the gospel had until recently been under threat from false teachings by fake teachers who were fleecing people of their money.Zimbabwe has in recent years witnessed an influx of "prophets" and preachers with fancy names, but since the outbreak of coronavirus many have gone into hiding and have not been helping the people who flocked to their churches."Pastors should stop the habit of just getting money from hard working people but dump them in times like this. What are they doing to help them during this period?"False prophets should know that this pandemic will put an end to their false teachings and silence them. This is God's way and they should repent," he said.Critics have attacked the so called "prophets" for failing to predict the Covid-19 scourge when the year started. Muchaita has joined the league of singers such as Mambo Dhuterere in attacking false teachings.The singer performs with his wife Rosemary and the Deeper Voices. "We are not there to profit but to help people and proceeds from our music go to the vulnerable. We also have a home studio to help budding gospel musicians."Muchaita said their work has not been spared by the current lockdown and urged the nation not to lose hope, saying it is a passing phase.He said they got to polish their forthcoming and third album Jehovha Muchengeti which will be out next week to add to their playlist, which has been receiving wide airplay on local radio stations.The Muchaitas are following into the footsteps of other singing couples like the Charambas, Baba Namai Patai, Mambo Dhutere, among others. His wife Rosemary said couples working together strengthen the message."Working together as a family makes things happen, this is the foundation of a strong and united home, community and nation at large. United we stand, divided we fall."