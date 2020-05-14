Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
Reports coming from Harare indicate that Armed members of the Republic Police have arrested  Harare Province Youth Chairperson Cllr Stanley Manyenga at his Waterfalls home.

The MDC has issued a statement saying no amount of intimidation can stand in the way of a revolution whose time has come.

This is a developing story…



Source - Byo24News

