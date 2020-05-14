News / National
BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader
Reports coming from Harare indicate that Armed members of the Republic Police have arrested Harare Province Youth Chairperson Cllr Stanley Manyenga at his Waterfalls home.
The MDC has issued a statement saying no amount of intimidation can stand in the way of a revolution whose time has come.
This is a developing story…
Source - Byo24News