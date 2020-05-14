News / National
BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi with immediate effect.
The message was conveyed to the nation by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.
Secretary for Information Nick Mngwana has confirmed the developments.
Read the full letter below:
