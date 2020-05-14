Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi with immediate effect.

The message was conveyed to the nation by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

Secretary for Information Nick Mngwana has confirmed the developments.

Read the full letter below:



Source - Byo24News

