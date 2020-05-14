USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Heads of Mission of the Delegation of the European Union, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden and the Heads of Mission of Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America has issued a statement condemning the abduction and arbitrary torture of three MDC officials and two Cowdray Park women at the hands of the State.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Heads of Mission said they, "expect from the Government of Zimbabwe a swift, thorough and credible investigation into the abduction and torture of opposition Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe, along with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova and allegations of the assault on Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu in Bulawayo. The perpetrators of heinous acts of this kind and other human rights violations need to be identified and prosecuted."The statement implored the Harare administration to respect fundamental Human Rights as enshrines in the constitution."The Zimbabwean Constitution prohibits enforced disappearances, torture, violence against women, and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. The Heads of Mission exhort Zimbabwean authorities to respect these fundamental rights and full adherence to Zimbabwe's international human rights obligations."The Heads of Mission further urge all protagonists to resolve political conflicts through constructive dialogue, and remain clear that international re-engagement is contingent on genuine and sustained implementation of political and economic reform."