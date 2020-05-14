Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

by Mandla Ndlovu
23 secs ago | Views
The Heads of Mission of the Delegation of the European Union, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden and the Heads of Mission of Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America has issued a statement condemning the abduction and arbitrary torture of three MDC officials and two Cowdray Park women at the hands of the State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Heads of Mission said they, "expect from the Government of Zimbabwe a swift, thorough and credible investigation into the abduction and torture of opposition Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe, along with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova and allegations of the assault on Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu in Bulawayo. The perpetrators of heinous acts of this kind and other human rights violations need to be identified and prosecuted."

The statement implored the Harare administration to respect fundamental Human Rights as enshrines in the constitution.

"The Zimbabwean Constitution prohibits enforced disappearances, torture, violence against women, and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. The Heads of Mission exhort Zimbabwean authorities to respect these fundamental rights and full adherence to Zimbabwe's international human rights obligations.

"The Heads of Mission further urge all protagonists to resolve political conflicts through constructive dialogue, and remain clear that international re-engagement is contingent on genuine and sustained implementation of political and economic reform."





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

51 mins ago | 81 Views

Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

53 mins ago | 60 Views

ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

53 mins ago | 80 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

3 hrs ago | 5084 Views

BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

4 hrs ago | 4657 Views

Chamisa's legislators snub Parliament

4 hrs ago | 2090 Views

'Covid-19 exposes false prophets'

4 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Teachers threaten legal action over reopening of schools

4 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme, Constitutional courts separated

4 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Man shot in brawl over woman

4 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Ex-Zesa CEO acquitted

4 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Polytechnic lecturer found dead

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Justice Maphosa donates to distressed families

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimsec 2020 June exams to commence on the 22nd of June

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Agriculture equipment from Belarus arrives

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

7 hrs ago | 1704 Views

'Abducted MDC ladies had gone for a romantic night with lovers in Bindura'

8 hrs ago | 6547 Views

UK invests £20 million to fight Coronavirus in Africa

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Sunningdale legislator blasted for disrespecting Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 3806 Views

'South Africa does not qualify to go to Stage 3' WHO says

9 hrs ago | 3488 Views

PHOTOS: Social distance burial for Absalom Sikhosana

10 hrs ago | 4243 Views

Kasukuwere remembers Absalom Sikhosana

10 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Another Mnangagwa advisor speaks out

10 hrs ago | 6727 Views

Quarantine in Zimbabwe: Experiences of a returning resident

12 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Govt urged not to formulate a budget for disaster relief from hot air

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Dabengwa's dreams of the future and frustrations

13 hrs ago | 843 Views

Covid-19 has equalised the rich and the poor: NANGO

13 hrs ago | 782 Views

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mtetwa, I'm done flattering tyrants: if ED 'committed no crime' then who is 'the monster of depravity'

14 hrs ago | 3377 Views

Harare hit by crime wave amid COVID-19 lockdown, residents organise neighborhood watch committees

14 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Mugabe calls for temporal residential care isolation facilities

14 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Mnangagwa's son in gunning totting storm

14 hrs ago | 5839 Views

Chamisa receives a boost

14 hrs ago | 8018 Views

SADC says political situation in the region is relatively stable except for Mozambique

14 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten Zimbabwe lockdown

14 hrs ago | 4757 Views

Chamisa wants Zimbabwe on Sadc agenda

14 hrs ago | 1420 Views

IButho leNqama Cultural Regiment Statement on the death of David Magagula

14 hrs ago | 319 Views

Army, police lock down Harare CBD

14 hrs ago | 5948 Views

'Zanu-PF will not defer by-elections'

14 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Govt, teachers square off over schools opening

14 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Fuel queues resurface

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Civil servants conned in grocery scam

14 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Dead returnee was chronically ill, says Mavhima

14 hrs ago | 1279 Views

SA police seize $1,5m Zimbabwean cigarettes contraband

14 hrs ago | 473 Views

NGO petitions Parly over rights abuses

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Stocktheft suspect escapes from remand prison, rearrested

14 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Zimdollar is world's second junkiest currency'

14 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Beitbridge cross-border transporters seek exemption

14 hrs ago | 671 Views

Zimpost considers solar-powered vehicles

14 hrs ago | 191 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days