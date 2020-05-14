Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Notorious Buglars jailed

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
Two notorious Shamva buglars were sentenced to 15 months each for breaking into three different tuckshops and stealing groceries at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday.


The duo Alex Dongo (18) and Dunmore Mpofu (19) pleaded guilty to three charges of unlawful entry and theft before Bindura magistrate Maria Msika.

Msika slapped the duo with 6 months each after conditionally suspending the sentence.

Prosecutor Ndaizivei Media Gunda told the court that sometime in May the pair broke into three different tuckshops and stole various groceries which they sold  to different people in Shamva.

Working on a tip off the police managed to apprehended the convicts and recovered some of the stolen items.

Source - Byo24news

